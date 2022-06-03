UPDATE (11:02 a.m.): Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the shooting was fatal.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an alleged officer-involved shooting, according to a post on Twitter.

The possible shooting took place at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. According to officials, this happened while there was a disturbance involving a machete. No other information is available at this time.