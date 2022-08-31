The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault, according to a Facebook post.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault, according to a Facebook post.

Nolan St. Larentis Harris, 30, is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and is wanted for aggravated assault.

Harris was last arrested in April 2021 and charged with battery, failure to appear, drug possession and a probation violation, according to the Okaloosa Department of Correction jail log. Harris was released on June 24, 2021.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS (8477), download the P3 Tips App or visit http://EmeralCoastCrimeStoppers.com.

According to the graphic from ECCS, there is a cash reward up to $3,000.