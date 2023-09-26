OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night, according to a Facebook post.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a home in the Baker area. Deputies said the shooting was domestic violence related, and that someone was dead.

The investigation is ongoing and OCSO said they will release more information at the appropriate time.

There is no danger to the public and there are no outstanding suspects, according to deputies.