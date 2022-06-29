OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa deputies arrested two people after they were found with over 45 grams of cocaine, 67 grams of meth and other drugs, some of which were shoved in a toilet. 

Timothy Knox and Shastela Gamble were arrested after deputies searched a home off Crescent Circle near Fort Walton Beach. Knox was arrested after deputies spotted him getting out of the passenger side of his Mercedes.

Knox was carrying a bag, which contained 45 grams of crack cocaine and 11 grams of cocaine powder, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies took Knox into custody and searched his car, where a gun was found. Deputies then raided the pair’s rooms and found massive amounts of drugs. 

Deputies found a safe inside Knox’s room containing:

  • 27 grams of crack cocaine
  • 26 grams of cocaine powder
  • 507 grams of marijuana

In Gamble’s room, deputies found:

  • 67 grams of methamphetamine 
  • 28 grams of synthetic cannabinoids
  • Two pistols 
  • One rifle 

Gamble was also spotted leaving the home with wet hands, which led deputies to search the bathroom. Deputies found several items hidden in a toilet:

  • Four grams of fentanyl 
  • Six grams of crack cocaine 
  • Three grams of oxycodone 
  • Seven gramd of mairjuana

Gamble and Knox were arrested during a search conducted by the OCSO Special Investigations Section Narcotics Unit. Knox was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Distribution of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Timothy Knox and Shastela Gamble

Gamble was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence and several possession charges for the guns and drugs.