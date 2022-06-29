OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa deputies arrested two people after they were found with over 45 grams of cocaine, 67 grams of meth and other drugs, some of which were shoved in a toilet.
Timothy Knox and Shastela Gamble were arrested after deputies searched a home off Crescent Circle near Fort Walton Beach. Knox was arrested after deputies spotted him getting out of the passenger side of his Mercedes.
Knox was carrying a bag, which contained 45 grams of crack cocaine and 11 grams of cocaine powder, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies took Knox into custody and searched his car, where a gun was found. Deputies then raided the pair’s rooms and found massive amounts of drugs.
Deputies found a safe inside Knox’s room containing:
- 27 grams of crack cocaine
- 26 grams of cocaine powder
- 507 grams of marijuana
In Gamble’s room, deputies found:
- 67 grams of methamphetamine
- 28 grams of synthetic cannabinoids
- Two pistols
- One rifle
Gamble was also spotted leaving the home with wet hands, which led deputies to search the bathroom. Deputies found several items hidden in a toilet:
- Four grams of fentanyl
- Six grams of crack cocaine
- Three grams of oxycodone
- Seven gramd of mairjuana
Gamble and Knox were arrested during a search conducted by the OCSO Special Investigations Section Narcotics Unit. Knox was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Distribution of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Gamble was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence and several possession charges for the guns and drugs.