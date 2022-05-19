OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sherriff’s Office have announced that deputies arrested a Fort Walton Beach man who has been linked to multiple car burglaries in the Ocean City area.

Terry Stone, 38, was arrested on May 18 after deputies were called to a car burglary in progress. When deputies arrived on the scene, Stone attempted to run from deputies, jumping a fence and falling into a pool. Deputies were able to capture him and arrest him.

Stone was charged with vehicle burglary, petty theft, resisting arrest without violence, four counts of possession of a controlled substance (including methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, the introduction of contraband into a detention facility and more.

It was also found that Stone was in possession of stolen property linked to other vehicle burglaries.