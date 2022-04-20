DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The family-friendly beaches of the Emerald Coast was packed with underage drinkers this spring break season.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said deputies have issued 614 underage drinking notices. These notices are considered an arrest.

The beach patrol and marine operations unit patrolling Okaloosa County beaches have a zero-tolerance policy for underage alcohol.

Recent OCSO posts on social media include deputies and the children pouring out bottles and cases of alcohol. The unit says the kids range in age from 12 years old to 21.

OCSO said this week is the last week for the official spring break season.