OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon.

Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued with the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a Glock handgun inside her home, according to a release from the OCSO.

Here is what was found in Booker’s home:

60 grams of dilaudid

110 grams of oxycodone

20 grams of marijuana

Xanax tablets

Glock handgun

Booker is charged with the following:

Trafficking in Oxycodone

Trafficking in Opiates

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

According to an arrest report from the OCSO, Booker revealed she has 11 prior felony convictions.