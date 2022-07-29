OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon.
Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued with the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a Glock handgun inside her home, according to a release from the OCSO.
Here is what was found in Booker’s home:
- 60 grams of dilaudid
- 110 grams of oxycodone
- 20 grams of marijuana
- Xanax tablets
- Glock handgun
Booker is charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Oxycodone
- Trafficking in Opiates
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana
According to an arrest report from the OCSO, Booker revealed she has 11 prior felony convictions.