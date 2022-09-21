CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two flights from Texas carrying migrants from the border made a pit stop in Crestview, Fla. While the Okaloosa County government is not in control of operations at Bob Sikes Aiport, they released information for the public following national interest.

“We understand there is interest in this subject resulting in many public inquiries and assumptions. In an

effort to provide accurate and transparent information, we have compiled the following Q&As to assist

with accurate and efficient flow of public information, should charters continue fuel stops at CEW.” Public Information Officer April Sarver

Q: Can the County prohibit these fuel stops at CEW?

A: No. The County has no authority to dictate what charter operations land or takeoff from CEW. Q: Can you provide public updates of flight information on arrivals and departures at CEW?

A: No. Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) controls the airspace in and around CEW. EAFB is charged with

ownership of such airspace from the FAA. Therefore, the County has no flight information on arrivals

and departures of these, or any other, general aviation flights. Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners

The first flight left CEW on Sept. 14 for Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. Additional reports state the same company took another trip headed for Del. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The county confirmed two aircrafts operated by Vetrol and Ultimate Air Shuttle/Ultimate Jet Charters did stop at CEW for fuel.

Q: Who is the Charter Operator and how are they Affiliated with CEW?

A: The County has no relationship with Ultimate Air Shuttle/Ultimate Jet Charters. Vertol has a business

relationship with Ultimate Air Shuttle/Ultimate Jet Charters. Vertol has long been a tenant of the County

at both Destin Executive and CEW. The Vertol leases predate these charter operations and the County is

not aware of any connection between the charter operations and Vertol’s leases with the County. Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners

Governor DeSantis addressed the move of migrants to sanctuary states such as NY, Cali. and Mass.

Eglin Air Force Base controls CEW under the FAA. The county said they have no record or access to the passenger manifest or flight information.

Q: Who has passenger manifest records or flight plans of these charter operations?

A: These records are not provided to the County. Further, the County is not permitted to inquire about

the identity of passengers on these flights. The charter operator, Ultimate Air Shuttle/Ultimate Jet

Charters, possess and maintains these records. Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners

Emerald Coast Aviation is in charge of ground operations.

Q: Who is Emerald Coast Aviation?

A: Emerald Coast Aviation is the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at CEW. Operations they manage for the

general aviation public include fuel and lavatory services, as was the case on the September 14 fuel

stops. Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners

National news outlets are continuing to follow this developing story.