DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Divers left early Friday morning to compete in the world’s largest lionfish hunting tournament, the Emerald Coast Open.

One team with Under Pressure divers left the docks at 4:45 am heading offshore to their lionfish spots.





The tournament runs Friday and Saturday with the final weigh-in on Sunday. The 2021 event removed more than 10,000 invasive fish from the Gulf of Mexico.

Diving teams of four will compete for the largest cash prize in tournament history. Other prizes will be awarded to the largest and smallest lionfish.

The weekend in Destin will be centered around the tournament.

Harborwalk Villiage hosting a Lionfish and Libations event Saturday, May 14. You can buy wristbands to try different drinks from 12-4 pm.

The Lionfish Removal & Awareness Day Festival will be both Saturday and Sunday. Marine specialists will be on the harbor to teach the public about the invasive species.

A diving team event will be held Saturday night at the Island resort in Fort Walton Beach.

An award ceremony will be held around 3 pm Sunday for the teams.

To get more information about the tournament, click here.