FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department seized several drugs while out on patrol, including meth and fentanyl. During a 12-hour patrol officers seized:

484 grams of Mehtampthemine

33.3 grams of Fentanyl

23 pills

In addition to the drugs, drug paraphrenia was also found including scales, spoons and needles. Officers are on high alert as more students travel to Florida during spring break, with some bringing illegal drugs into the state.

In the first two weeks of Spring Break, Okaloosa County deputies issued more than 250 underage drinking notices for students, near Destin and Fort Walton Beach.