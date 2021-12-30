OCSO searching for two missing teenagers, say officials

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teenagers in the area.

Krystel Sacor, 16, resident of Fort Walton Beach, was last seen on Dec. 28 at her family home on Hardie Lane near Fort Walton Beach. OCSO claimed in a Facebook post that they suspect Krystel is a runaway. She is described as being 5 feet 1 inch tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kristen Franklin, 15, resident of Crestview, was last seen on Dec. 29 at her family home on Oakmont Drive near John King Road. Kristen is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, being 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. OCSO also claimed that Kristen is suspected to be a runaway.

If you have any information about Kristen or Krystel’s whereabouts, please contact OCSO at (850)651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)863-TIPS.