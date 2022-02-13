OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a man they say is missing and could be in danger. According to a post made late Saturday night, the sheriff’s office is looking for 52-year-old John Mark Wilkins.

According to the post, Wilkins was last seen sometime on Friday walking in the area of Highway 393 near Dorcas Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

The image in the post says he was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and no shoes. He is 6-feet 2-inches tall with brown hair and weighs 200 pounds