OCSO investigating young man found shot and killed on Okaloosa Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (5:00 a.m. 12/23) — OCSO reopened the eastbound lanes of HWY 98 at 5:00 a.m.

The scene has been cleared and the investigation is still active.

ORIGINAL STORY — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a young man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Okaloosa Island Wednesday night.

OCSO arrived on the scene around 11 p.m. and found the young man in the eastbound lanes near Princess Beach.

No age of the victim or suspect information was released.

OCSO closed the eastbound lanes of HWY 98 near the Destin Marler Bridge as detectives and homicide crews work the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS.

WKRG News 5’s Kimber Collins reported live from the scene Thursday morning on the WKRG Facebook page. See that full video below.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.