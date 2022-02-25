OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a former student of Niceville High School was found to have a handgun with a loaded magazine on the school grounds.

Police said he was in the area of the school between Niceville High School and Ruckel Middle School. An Okaloosa County School Resource Officer took the teenager into custody on a charge of possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Javarius Lee, 16, was found to have a nine-millimeter handgun in the waistband of his pants. The Student resource officer allegedly received a complaint that Lee had previously flashed a weapon at a city park off the school campus. Lee previously attended Niceville High School.

During the search of his vehicle, officers discovered marijuana which led to another 16-year-old being charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.