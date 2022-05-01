FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Fort Walton Beach woman is charged with child neglect after a three-year-old was found sleeping on a sidewalk at about 1 am Saturday according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. 25-year-old Shyla Heidelberg was arrested for child neglect.

Deputies say a security officer at Choctaw Village Apartments called after finding a three-year-old wrapped in a blanket asleep on a sidewalk. According to a news release:

Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of two more young children asleep alone in an apartment at the complex. 25-year-old Shyla Heidelberg was arrested for child neglect after she returned to the apartment and admitted she had gone out to a nightclub about 90 minutes earlier, leaving the children unattended.