DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Global shark tagging organization OCEARCH pinged a great white shark South of Miramar Beach in Northwest Florida.

According to the OCEARCH tracking map, the 11.5-foot great white named Sable last pinged on March 11 and is headed West towards Navarre.

OCEARCH said Sable weighs more than 800 pounds. The female shark was tagged as a juvenile off the coast of Nova Scotia in 2021.

The tracking map does not say how far out the shark is from the shore. WKRG News 5 reached out to OCEARCH for more information. Compared to scale, the shark is more than 20 nuatical miles off the coast.

OCEARCH said a ping appears when a tagged shark breaks the water’s surface. The breach sends data to the organization.

More about Sable:

Sable marks the 76th shark sampled, tagged, and released in our Northwest Atlantic White Shark Study and the third of Expedition Nova Scotia 2021.

She was named Sable after the Sable Island National Park Reserve, located approximately 180 miles offshore of Halifax, Nova Scotia, near where she was tagged. Sable Island National Park Reserve is known for its immense wildlife, including the world’s largest breeding colony of grey seals, wild horses, and a variety of plants and insects that are found nowhere else on earth.

Watch a video of OCEARCH finding and tagging Sable below: