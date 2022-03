FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Fort Walton Beach will be sentenced Thursday morning, March 9 for his involvement in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.

Timothy O’ Malley reached a plea agreement in December.

He was seen on video parading through the Capitol alongside angry rioters while wearing a helmet with a sticker on it that said “Trump is my president.”

A judge will announce his sentencing for O’Malley in a Washington D.C. courtroom.