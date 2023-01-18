DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A contracted health technician working as the Destin Middle School nurse is facing child neglect and theft of drug charges after she allegedly stole and swapped out students’ prescription pills on campus.

The Okaloosa Clerk of Circuit Court record shows 27-year-old Makayla Lacey Crandall entered a not-guilty plea on Jan. 17 during a felony plea hearing with Judge Ketchel.

Deputies took Crandall into custody on Dec. 1, 2022. She was released on a $9,000 bond on Dec. 7 facing 5 counts of child neglect and 3 counts of grand theft.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the mother of a student who suspected her daughter’s pills were switched in Sept. of 2022.

The arrest report and investigation state Crandall allegedly stole more than 110 pills from five different students at Destin Middle School including Adderal and Focalin. The pills in the medicine cabinet were replaced with Aleve or Aspirin and disguised to have ADHD medication markings.

Crandall is expected for a pre-trial conference on Feb. 13, 2022.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Crandall’s attorney and the prosecuting attorney with the state for more information.