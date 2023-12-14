PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida man was found guilty Wednesday morning on multiple child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jeffrey Leonard Pybus, 41, of Shalimar, received child pornography material through a peer-to-peer file-sharing program between Feb. 18, 2022, and May 4, 2022, according to a USDOJ news release.

Law enforcement searched his home on May 4, 2022, and reportedly found over 23,000 images and videos of child pornography.

Pybus was found guilty of receiving and possessing images and videos of child pornography. His sentencing is set for March 13, 2024, at 3 p.m.

He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 20 years.

The case was investigated by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.