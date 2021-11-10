Northwest Florida cub scouts help retire hundreds of American Flags

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Cub Scouts honor 527 folded and burned American flags during a flag retiring ceremony Sunday, November 7.

Okaloosa County collected the worn or tattered flags over the past year.

The flag collection is part of an initiative by the Florida Association of Counties (FAC). FAC offers free collection boxes to all Florida counties to ensure the U.S. Flag Code is followed in the state.

“The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning,” says section K of the U.S. Flag Code.

If you have an old flag, you can drop it off at the County Administration Building at 1250 Eglin Parkway in Shalimar.