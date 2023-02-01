CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The North Okaloosa Medical Center (NOMC) in Crestview announced the implementation of a robot to assist with joint replacement surgeries.

Dr. Dean and his staff can use the robot with arms for total knee, partial knee and total hip replacements for more precision and control.

Dr. Dean with the robot Dr. Dean and his staff with robot

“We are very excited to offer this technology to our community,” says Mike Nordness, CEO of North Okaloosa Medical Center. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”

NOMC said the robot will lower the risk of infections, provide a shorter recovery stay for patients and get them on their feet faster.

“Robotic-assisted surgeries have been performed at North Okaloosa Medical Center for many years in other specialties, and we look forward to expanding this expertise to joint replacements,” Nordness says.

How the Robot Works:

“The use of robotic-assisted technology virtually extends the surgeon’s eyes and hands. Using the system, the surgeon operates while seated at a console viewing a 3-D image of the surgical area. The system mimics the surgeon’s hand movements in real-time, at a smaller scale, allowing for more precision during surgery. The robot doesn’t replace the surgeon, but provides sharper detail and a 360-degree view of the surgery site, as well as greater dexterity in navigating complex anatomical structures.” North Okaloosa Medical Center Director of Marketing, Yelena Tyukayenko

NOMC is located at 151 E. Redstone Ave in Crestview. For more information call (850) 689-8100 (423-1000) or go online.