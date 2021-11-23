North Carolina man faces child sex crimes in Florida after online messaging officer posing as teen girl

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Michael Dean Hawley, 36, from North Carolina is facing 15 different child cruelty charges in Northwest Florida after an online conversation through the app Kik messenger.

A law enforcement officer with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) was behind the keyboard last November when Hawley started messaging a fake account set up as a 13-year-old girl.

OCSO says a thread lasting five days led to a subpoena for electronic information found on Hawley’s account. Hawley in the online chat both asked for and sent nude photos to the law enforcement officer.

Following the IP address and Google account information, OCSO located Hawley at a home in Granite Falls, North Carolina.

OCSO issued a warrant for Hawley’s arrest on Nov. 9. Hawley was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail on Nov. 23.

List of charges:

3 Counts: CRUELTY TOWARD CHILD: DIRECT PROMOTE SEXUAL PERF. BY CHILD

3 Counts: OBSCENE COMMUNICATION: USE COMPUTER TO SEDUCE SOLICIT LURE CHILD

8 Counts: CRUELTY TOWARD CHILD: TRANSMIT INFO HARMFUL TO MINORS

1 Count: PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES: USE 2 WAY COMM DEVICE TO FACIL. FELONY

According to the warrant served, a judge set no bond for Hawley. The details of the warrant are graphic and will not be shared in this article.

To report crimes against children in Okaloosa County, call the Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or the confidential abuse hotline toll-free at 1-800-96-ABUSE. You can also report an anonymous tip online.