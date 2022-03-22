FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach Police Department has confirmed no one has been injured after a shooting Monday afternoon.

FWBPD says around 3:27 p.m. on Monday they responded to a shooting on Hollywood Boulevard west of the intersection of Memorial Parkway. No one was injured in the shooting and no suspects have been identified at this time.

Fort Walton Beach Police are asking the public for help. If you have any information regarding this shooting you are asked to call FWBPD at 850-833-9538 or email Detective James at tjames@fwb.org.

Fort Walton Beach Police is actively investigating this case.