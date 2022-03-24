Niceville woman killed in HWY 98 crash

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old woman died Wednesday night after her car left the roadway and crashed off Highway 98.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded around 10:30 p.m. to the accident between Airport Road and Scenic HWY 98 in Destin.

OCSO told WKRG News 5 the female was alone in the car when she left the eastbound lanes and crashed through the guard rails.

The victim is not being named but OCSO says the 20-year-old was from Niceville.

OCSO is investigating the cause of the crash. The Eastbound lanes were shut down Wednesday night while investigators cleared the scene.