Niceville teen arrested after groping students at middle school dance, sheriff’s office says

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old Niceville boy has been arrested and charged with lewd behavior after several girls said he inappropriately touched them at a Ruckel Middle School dance on Dec. 10.

A school resource officer on duty at the dance was informed by several female students that they were inappropriately touched by the boy. Several girls told the officer the 14-year old boy touched them on the breast and buttocks without consent. When investigators spoke with the boy, he denied touching the girls and said they were all being “haters.”

After an investigation, the boy has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. Additional charges

are pending. He was arrested on Dec. 16 and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.