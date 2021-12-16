Niceville teen arrested after groping students at middle school dance, sheriff’s office says

Okaloosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deputies and neighbors rescue dogs from fire in Okaloosa County

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old Niceville boy has been arrested and charged with lewd behavior after several girls said he inappropriately touched them at a Ruckel Middle School dance on Dec. 10.

A school resource officer on duty at the dance was informed by several female students that they were inappropriately touched by the boy. Several girls told the officer the 14-year old boy touched them on the breast and buttocks without consent. When investigators spoke with the boy, he denied touching the girls and said they were all being “haters.”

After an investigation, the boy has been charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. Additional charges
are pending. He was arrested on Dec. 16 and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories