Niceville teacher charged after investigators find child pornography found on his Kik account

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Niceville teacher was charged with possession of child pornography after his Kik account was found with images of child pornography.

Cameron Cherenzia, 25, was charged after Okaloosa County deputies conducted a search warrant and found pornographic images on a Kik account connected to the teacher’s email address.

Deputies received a tip last September from Kik, a messaging site, that became aware that a user uploaded several files to the site containing images and video of child phonography.

The user data information provided by Kik allegedly connected to Cherenzia to the account.

Investigators conducted a search warrant on Cherenzia’s Kik and found files containing child pornography. Another search warrant was conducted on his Gmail account which verified Cherenzia as the owner of the Kik account.

When asked about the images of the child pornography during a Miranda interview, Cherenzia replied that he knew there were “questionable images” on the account but denied knowing that child pornography was on the account.

The cyber security teacher initially denied that the Kik account belonged to him, but later changed his statement and confirmed that the username involved in the case belonged to him.