NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Niceville Police Department is working multiple credit card theft cases and is asking for the publics help.

Police said the first case started on Feb. 23 when someone stole a wallet from a car at the Niceville Dog Park.

Credit cards from the wallet were used to purchase more than $2,000 in goods from local stores.

The department believes they have the suspect on surveillance footage. The video shows the subject driving an unknown-year black Kia Soul.

Police said another lost wallet was used to purchase more than $3,000 in goods on March 13.

The department said the woman in the photos below is their top suspect and needs help identifying her.

Anyone with information on either suspect can contact the Niceville Police Department at 850-729-4030 or email information to npdintelligence@nicevillefl.gov. NPD also has an anonymous online tip form.

The Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers also has anonymous tip lines by calling 850-863-TIPS or using their app.