NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old girl is missing in Okaloosa County. Niceville police believe Naveah Rose Teller is willingly with a 46-year-old male, Jon Michael Plosczynski.
The two were last seen Friday morning at the CEFCO gas station in Crestview. Plosczynski is driving a grey Honda Civic with a stolen Wisconsin license plate, ALR2641.
Missing teen description: Naveah Rose Teller
- Roughly 5’2″
- 120 pounds
- Straight, long brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Nose piercing
- She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, jeans and Vans shoes.
Man’s description: Jon Plosczynski
- Roughly 5’3″
- 140 pounds
- Grey hair, usually kept in a ponytail tucked under a hat
- Decaying teeth
- He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts and grey Hey Dudes shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Niceville PD at 850-729-4030.
