NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old girl is missing in Okaloosa County. Niceville police believe Naveah Rose Teller is willingly with a 46-year-old male, Jon Michael Plosczynski.

The two were last seen Friday morning at the CEFCO gas station in Crestview. Plosczynski is driving a grey Honda Civic with a stolen Wisconsin license plate, ALR2641.

Missing teen description: Naveah Rose Teller

Roughly 5’2″

120 pounds

Straight, long brown hair

Brown eyes

Nose piercing

She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, jeans and Vans shoes.

Man’s description: Jon Plosczynski

Roughly 5’3″

140 pounds

Grey hair, usually kept in a ponytail tucked under a hat

Decaying teeth

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, shorts and grey Hey Dudes shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niceville PD at 850-729-4030.

Read the full release from Niceville PD below: