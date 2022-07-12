NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Niceville and the Niceville Police Department are in need of emergency dispatchers.
The department is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. The starting salary is listed at $33,937 with a two-year contract.
Communications Officer Job Posting:
- Paid Training
- 12-hour shifts
- Top of the line technology
- Weekly paycheck
- Florida retirement system
- Paid vacation leave
- Paid sick leave
- Paid holidays
- Access to 24-hour gym
- COLA raise each year
- Medical Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Care
Applications and more information can be found online.
