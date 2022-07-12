NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Niceville and the Niceville Police Department are in need of emergency dispatchers.

The department is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. The starting salary is listed at $33,937 with a two-year contract.

Communications Officer Job Posting:

Paid Training

12-hour shifts

Top of the line technology

Weekly paycheck

Florida retirement system

Paid vacation leave

Paid sick leave

Paid holidays

Access to 24-hour gym

COLA raise each year

Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Care

Applications and more information can be found online.