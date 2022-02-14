NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police Department (NPD) along with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) are investigating a double homicide on Friday, Feb. 11.

Brandon James of Tallahassee and unidentified victims were found shot Friday night in two different locations. The first was found in a car at the Oak Creek shopping center off John Sims Parkway, the second, less than a mile away on Lake Court and Palm Boulevard.

Police found a second gunshot victim on Lake Court. He was taken to the hospital for a leg wound and will recover.

NPD says they have two people of interest in the case.

Watch and read the full interview with Police Chief David Popwell below:

Basically around 7:30 p.m. the officers got a call to a disturbance on John Sims, but it’s behind the PC bank and in the props parking lot. When officers arrived on scene, they found one male on the ground with gunshot wound to the head. And that’s where everything started. About 5 minutes later, we got a second call for two people down off Lake Court off Palm Blvd. So other officers responded to that scene. They found one male deceased on the ground and one with a gunshot wound, I believe to the leg. Niceville Police Chief David Popwell

The medical examiner’s office and our guys have been working all weekend tracking things down. Matter of fact, we did find the car on I-10. And as we speak, our guys are bringing it back here for processing. It was found towards Panama City, so we should get a lot of evidence out of that car and that’s pretty much where we stand so far. We have two people of interest. I’m not going to release their names at this time, but we do have two definite people of interest that we are going to be talking to very shortly. And next of kin on one of the victims has not been made yet. Positive identification due to the trauma to the head. So I can’t release his name yet. The other one, we’ve made contact with his with the other man’s parents and so they unfortunately now know that he is deceased. But the gunshot victim he is stable. He was in surgery this morning, non life threatening wounds.

Are the incidents related?

Yes, the shooting occurred at the parking lot and one car to part of the scene and basically dropped the bodies off down at Lake Court.

When asked about a motive:

We have some suspicions, but at this time i’m really not able to give that out because it might compromise the investigation and this is an ongoing investigation between US and other governmental agencies that I can’t discuss at this time. So a lot of what I can release is based on what they’ve allowed me to release, that’s where we stand right now. Like so the car is on its way back here for processing and we should get plenty of evidence out of that. We’ve got plenty of evidence on scene. There was very good surveillance videos from the from the Dunkin’ Donuts, and one of the banks and the parking lot itself. So once we get that processed and get it cleaned up, that’ll help us out quite a bit identifying the driver of the car that got away. One is local, one of the deceased that we can’t positively identify yet he’s getting his autopsy done today. Once that’s done, then we can release his name. He is a local, the others appear to be from Tallahassee.

Is there any idea of an age range for those involved, is this a younger crowd?

I’m saying 19 to 22ish,23, but younger folks you know young people.

Is this a parking lot-related incident or was it involved with a nearby establishment?

No, not at all. It just happened to be a place they decided to meet and things went South from there so that has nothing to do with with that establishment or any of the establishments in that area. They just thought that was a central location that was open, ’cause sometimes when people want to meet, they want plenty of spaces where they can see anybody coming from any direction. And that was a perfect location for that. But as far as anything to do with the establishments up there, no, not at all. They’re perfectly safe to go to, and it wasn’t even directed towards them at.

The two locations, how would they have been going from one to the other? How would the transportation of the other victims be involved there?

We’ll call it the white car, It took off from the parking lot. The black car was was the one that remained on scene. It went down Mark Smith, which is behind McDonald’s and Wendy’s that sold two lane St made a left on Palm, went through the stoplight down about two blocks and turn left on Lake court. Pushed the two bodies out. Made a U-turn. And took off. So that that’s how it happened.

One individual, Brandon Daquan James out of Tallahassee. That’s the one name I can give you at this time. They’re all young fellows, all of which is a shame because they’re young fellows.

Is there any kind of statement you would want to make about young guys and acting out with gun violence?

Don’t do it. Don’t don’t do it, nothing, nothing is worth your life. Absolutely nothing. No immediate gratification you’re going to get from whatever it is you’re doing is worth it. And unfortunately, you know you get guns involved. Guns do what they’re designed to do, unfortunately, and now I just… young folks just need to think before they do some of these things and just remember how precious life is and how quickly it can it can go.