NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Percy Jermaine Williams, 44, was arrested Wednesday for drug possession and intent to sell.

According to a press release, Niceville police investigated a home for two months.

Police found 6 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, Molly, Xanax and other drugs.

NICEVILLE, FL – On March 30, 2022, around 1646 hours, NPD Officers executed a search warrant after a 2 month investigation of a Niceville residence. During the course of the search, approximately 6 pounds of marijuana was located, along with Molly, Xanax, THC edibles, DABS and drug paraphernalia. Percy Jermaine Williams, 44, of Niceville was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with intent to Sell, Possession of Controlled Substance without Prescription and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.