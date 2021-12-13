Niceville officer hits man with patrol car while trying to stop speeding vehicle

Okaloosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Niceville police officer hit a 41-year-old man crossing a driveway while starting to pursue a speeding car down John Sims Parkway Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the Niceville Police Department (NPD) had officers next to Kritter Kennels off state highway 20 watching drivers speeds.

FHP says the 36-year-old officer did not see the man walking on the sidewalk in front of the business as they pulled out of the parking lot and hit him.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories