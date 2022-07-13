NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A judge has sentenced a Niceville man to jail time for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Andrew Griswold was sentenced to 75 days in jail, two years of supervised release and he must pay $2,000 restitution.

Griswold pleaded guilty to civil disorder which is a felony charge. He’s seen on camera breaching the U.S. Capitol along with other supporters of President Trump who were upset about the 2020 election results. Griswold eventually made it into the Senate Gallery.

Griswold asked for no jail time because he told the judge he has children to care for and he owns a business with two employees who rely on paychecks from him to feed their families.