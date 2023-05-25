OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with deputies, according to a release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Leavins, 41, is facing multiple charges with OCSO. Deputies were called to a home around 8:30 Wednesday morning for a domestic violence report.

When deputies arrived the victim had already fled from the home, however, Leavins was inside the home and refused to come outside. He instead locked himself inside the home for hours.

The OCSO Special Response Team was called to the scene and found Leavins hiding in the attic. The team also found “multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition” inside the home. A pistol was found inside his car.

The charges Leavins faces include domestic battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and obstructing a search warrant.