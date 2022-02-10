OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — From the parking lot to the restrooms at the end, many things will look new in 2022 at Okaloosa Island Pier.

“In 2021 alone we just did nearly half a million people on this pier. We fell shy by about 3,500,” said General Manager Eric Brown.

The Island Pier shop will have a new roof and new look in its retail and merchandise section. The shop, for the first time, will sell rods and reels along with daily rentals.

“We actually have an entire new high end rental fleet coming out,” said Brown. “We have everything you need to catch any fish out here you can target.”

Fishing on the pier set a record in 2021. Brown says they saw an 86% increase in tackle sales alone, making more than $127,000. Rod rentals made more than $250,000 in 2021. Up from $200,000 in 2020.

“Actually this year fishing increased almost 65% compared to walking,” said Brown.

“We like to call ourselves the concvienince store on the water,” said Brown. “In the summer we all know the traffic here is horrible. So when people blow their reel up out here on a 200 pound tarpon or whatever it may be. They don’t want to drive somewhere else to buy another reel, if we have it in stock, they can buy it from us.”

Anglers Beachside Grill is also making changes at the pier. A new Tiki Bar on the beach is under construction. General manager Brad Mullins says by the end of summer, a new snack shack will be built by the pier.

The snack shack will sell funnel cakes, corn dogs, and other fair-style food to give the pier something special.

The upstairs wedding venue is also under construction. With a record 98 weddings in 2021, Anglers is adding new windows to give more lighting in the space, improving the air conditioning, making the dance floor bigger, and redesigning the bridal suite.

A new roof on the more than 20-year-old building will be complete by March 2022. Mullins said all of the renovations cost more than $500,000.

One unique part about the improvements, all of the renovations are sea turtle friendly! Red lights will be installed on the tiki bar and on every new structure that touches the sand. The new windows in the wedding venue will not reflect light that could disorient nesting sea turtles.

COMING UP AT THE PIER:

The first clean-up dive will be May 1, 2022. Scuba divers can participate by contacting the Island Pier. They will post more information on social media leading up to the event.

The Island Pier hosted 4 clean-up dives in 2021, Brown says having these events every year is making a difference.

“We got it looking a lot better, and a lot better for our turtle friends and other wildlife that is out there,” said Brown.