DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Marine research of the endangered Devil Ray is increasing along Okaloosa County beaches.

Staff with the coastal resource team partnering with the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida to understand the animal’s migratory patterns.

In November of 2022, Mote Researchers along with the Okaloosa County Coastal Resource Team found 17 rays and tagged seven of them with acoustic tags the size of a small battery.

“It will be great to have some answers for the locals and tourists that constantly stop us on the beach asking questions about this very visible species. Hopefully, we will see these devil rays returning to our coast year after year and we can determine why they overwinter in our waters,” said Alex Fogg, Coastal Resource Manager for Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

The goal for the partnership is to tag 30 to 50 of the animals to study. Staff said analyzing the data will help understand their migratory range each year and how to help with their conservation.

“Anything we can do to assist in the advancement of an endangered species in Northwest Florida, is going to be a benefit for all of us,” said Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Trey Goodwin. “We are lucky to have a team of marine biologists in Okaloosa County’s Tourism Development Department that understands how important these rays are to the collective marine ecosystem.”

Devil Rays are small Manta Rays that can be seen in Northwest Florida in the Fall and Winter months. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Devil Rays are very similar to Giant Manta Rays but differ in size.

“Dark black above, white below. Pectoral fins (“wings”) long and pointed. Two large cephalic fins (rostra) protruding from front of head. Mouth small, sub-terminal. Tail whip-like, as long as the length of body and without a spine.” Florida Fish and WIldlife Conservation Comission

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium has studied endangered rays for 14 years including spotted Eagle Rays, Manta Rays, and Devil Rays.