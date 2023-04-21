FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A $30 million investment will create a recycling plant in Okaloosa County.

Currently, through Waste Management, Okaloosa County materials are being sent to Montgomery, Ala. The new Material Recovery Facility (MRF) is located at 157 Ready Avenue.

Waste Management held a groundbreaking ceremony with the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners present.

New recycling plant opening in Fort Walton Beach

“We are excited to have more recycling options for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa County Board Chairman Trey Goodwin. “This project is also going to create more jobs, which is always an added benefit for our residents.”

The new facility is said to be 45,000 square feet. The plant will process 120,000 tons per year of single-stream source-separated recyclables with all plastics staying in North America.

“Once operational, the addition of the new WM MRF in Northwest Florida – with state-of-the-art technology, including optical sorters, non-wrapping screens, and an OCC screen – will help allow the region’s recycling programs to expand and produce higher quality material for customers that use the recycled material as feedstock to manufacture new products.” Traci Howerton, Media Team for Waste Management

The facility is scheduled to be in operation in about one year.

“WM is pleased to announce our investment in building a state-of-the-art recycling material recovery facility right here in Fort Walton Beach,” said Brandon Shaw, WM Gulf Coast Area Vice President. “WM is committed to serving Northwest Florida and bringing sustainable solutions to the area as well as working together with local communities throughout the region to increase recycling through education and outreach.”