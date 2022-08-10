MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8.

OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning.

The man in his 40s or 50s was seen leaving the back of the bank wearing a blue denim/gray baseball cap and was seen wearing brown opened-toed shoes or flip-flops.

A new photo released by Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers Thursday shows a man in shorts and a tank top with tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information about this man or the crime can call OCSO at 850-863-TIPS (8477).