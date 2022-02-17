SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — A new technology is helping solve crimes in Okaloosa County by reading license plates.

Sheriff Eric Aden says 25 patrol cars along with fixed cameras have been installed around the county. These readers can pick up on license plates for missing adults or children, even suspects in a crime.

What are Flock Cameras?

The license plate readers or advanced license plate reader, automatic license plate readers… there’s different names for them. They’re they have different applications, some in patrol cars are utilized and some are used in stationary fixed cameras. We did an application in both because we wanted to try out which one we liked best. Sheriff Aden, Okaloosa County

What are they used for?

This is a networking system to try and solve a crime or find endangered children, children that were abducted, silver alerts, even welfare checks. We just started this application of basically getting them up here. If you look at the map, Northwest Florida is one of the last areas to implement these, but our neighbors to the West and East have these. Sheriff Aden, Okaloosa County

How will it work with law enforcement?

This is strictly used for the ability to help solve crime, and the only information that shows up on these license plate readers is what’s called a hot list. We create that hot list along with DHS that puts out the hot list on whether or not we have an abducted child, someone in danger, or an elderly person. Sheriff Aden, Okaloosa County

Sheriff Aden says the cameras have already proven useful in three recent incidents, including a homicide case.

We had a homicide about two weeks ago in Fort Walton. A license plate reader found our suspect in a very short order and allowed us to be able to get him apprehended in a very quick amount of time. It was critical to us be able to locate this individual. He could have been anywhere but the license plate reader. After we put that in, there was able to identify that he was here in the Fort Walton Beach area, no longer up in the Crestview area. Sheriff Aden, Okaloosa County

The Flock cameras helped find a missing man.

Another one we had a North End Crestview area individual that went missing by his own free will. An adult that was off medication. We were able to identify him with license plate readers, not only in our county but also in Panama City, Bay County. Subsequently, we were able to find him reaching out to our partners in Bay County who were able to find him using license plate readers to be able to find out that he was safe. He was just in need of some medical attention. Sheriff Aden, Okaloosa County

A missing elderly man was found in Mobile thanks to the help of the new technology.

We also had a silver alert just last night on a 94-year-old man that went missing that was starting to have some mental decline. Our partners to the West and Santa Rosa County, the license plate reader hit in their county. And he was subsequently unfortunately involved in a traffic crash in the Mobile area. He was fine. He had some lacerations and was not injured significantly, but we were able to find him and make sure that we got him to safety. Sheriff Aden, Okaloosa County

Why is this technology needed?