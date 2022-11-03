FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A vacant lot at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park is now home to food trucks for lunchtime every weekday. The Downtown Fort Walton Beach non-profit has a month-to-month permit on the property to bring more people downtown.

Landing Park at 139 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

The city denied a previous proposal to use the concrete slab to build a Prop’s Brewery location. Downtown FWB took that opportunity to bring in food trucks.

“Food trucks have been the rage, you know we have them out to the farmers market pretty consistently and we’ve noticed having a food truck tripled our foot traffic,” said events coordinator Ashley Sukalski. “There aren’t that many places open for lunch downtown and it will bring in more foot traffic for people that can’t go to the big things on the weekends and see their favorite food truck.”

Vendors can join the calendar by emailing events.downtownfwb@gmail.com. There is a $45 vendor fee and each truck can post three times per week. Breakfast trucks will only be allowed on Tuesdays and Thursdays to not compete with nearby businesses. Three trucks of different varieties will be allowed per day. Trucks need to be removed from the lot by 4 p.m.

“The trucks are expected to provide their own generator,” said Sukalski. “I have a meeting with the City Council on the 15th to kind of give them an update and see what a more permanent arrangement could be.”

To find out about upcoming food trucks or plan your next lunch at the food truck court, check Facebook or the Downtown FWB website.

Okaloosa Donuts took the first spot on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 10 am – 2 pm. Sukalski said bringing life to this area, and the extra money can help bring back bigger events like the Mudbugs Festival.