DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Texans looking to escape to Destin’s pristine beaches and summer sunshine have a new way of getting to the Florida panhandle destination. JSX, a Dallas-based, independent air carrier has resumed its seasonal route from Houston to Destin.

JSX bills itself as a “hop-on jet service.” Most of its point-to-point routes are between spots in California, New Mexico and Arizona. JSX travelers can also hop on in Dallas for a direct flight to Destin or Miami.

Flights from Houston to Destin will begin June 16 and run through September. Flights start at $229 but can range up to $429 in early July.

The Houston to Destin flight leaves from Houston-Hobby (HOU) at 11:45 a.m. and arrives at Destin-Executive (DSI) at 1:15 p.m. Returning passengers will leave Destin at 1:55 p.m. and arrive in Houston at 3:40 p.m.

The JSX website boasts “The fastest way to Destin from Dallas and Houston has returned with non-stop seasonal flights.” The website also advertises “business class amenities” with short wait times and no crowds.