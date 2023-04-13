DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is making more DUI arrests in 2023 and credits the increase to new deputies.

Numbers from the records department show 97 DUI arrests from Jan. 1 to Apr. 4, 2023. 10 more than the same timeframe in 2022.

In total for 2022, deputies made 308 DUI arrests. The majority of arrests happened in the Niceville and Destin area.

District After 4/4 Prior to or on 4/4 Grand Total Central 68 34 102 East 122 46 168 North 31 7 38 Grand Total 221 87 308 2022 DUI statistics (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

The East District includes Destin and Okaloosa Island as well as the unincorporated areas around Niceville including Bluewater Bay and Seminole. It is supervised by Captain Jason Fulghum. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Patrol site

So far in 2023, the Okaloosa County Jail log has been full of DUI arrests weekly. These come from more than OCSO to include local police departments in Crestview and Fort Walton Beach.

OCSO booked two more individuals for DUI on Apr. 13, most recently checked at the writing of this article.

Captain Jason Fulghum told WKRG News 5 that the patrols have increased due to new positions in the department.

“We established community resource deputies,” said Fulghum. “Their job is not just traffic enforcement, but they have increased those DUI arrest numbers by being around.”

Fulghum said OCSO is switching technology this year to have more data on traffic hot spots. OCSO will then work with cities and municipalities to monitor those areas to deter drinking and driving.

OCSO is also working with FDOT to try and secure funding for increased patrols. Similar to Fort Walton Beach Police Department for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, funds from FDOT will go to pay overtime hours to increase shifts to monitor traffic patterns.