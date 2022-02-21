FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new app will link Northwest Florida residents to deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The app has links to recent arrests, a list of sex offenders, current warrants, and more.

A lot of citizens want to know who’s wanted, and it gives us a section you can go to for warrants they can look up people for warrants or sex offenders. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

Once it is downloaded, the app has a section to submit a tip and search for recent news and social media posts from the department.

It also allows us to go in there and look up people, recent arrests, you can see mugshots. I know that’s always on people’s bucket lists that they want to look at the most recent arrests. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

Aden says the app has a section for unsolved crimes and crime prevention to keep the community connected to local crime cases.

They can look at other resources that we have unsolved crimes as something that is always of interest of our citizens and crime prevention. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

The ‘Okaloosa County Sheriff’ app launched February 21, 2022, and can be downloaded in the Apple app store and Google play store.