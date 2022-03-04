CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Crestview now has a new animal control team operating in the city.

Officer Kathyrn Healey and nine others are working in animal control for the City of Crestview. The ten employees include police officers, code enforcement officers, the police chief and the city manager, according to a news release from the City of Crestview.

The animal control team was created after the City of Crestview after city officials ended their contract with Panhandle Animal Welfare Society. The city was given a “90-day contract ultimatum,” which caused the city not to renew with PAWS.

City officials stated that the services provided by PAWS did not meet the city’s standards. The City of Crestview will operate two animal control facilities by April, including their Laurel Hill location and a new facility at 7156 N. Ferdon Blvd.

The City of Crestview is asking for supplies while they prepare for the new facilities. The city needs food, bedding and toys for dogs and cats. You can drop off donations at the Crestview Police Department at 201 Stillwell Blvd.

To see the city’s wish list, click the link here. If you would like to volunteer, email Healey at healeyk@cityofcrestview.org.