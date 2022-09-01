DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023.

“This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only will destinations like Minneapolis/St. Paul become more accessible to residents, visitors can book spring travel now to experience our white sandy beaches and attractions throughout the County which make Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida a premier destination.”

Sun Country operates out of Misseota with VPS becoming the growing company’s 11th destination.

“We are excited to provide new service to northwest Florida,” said Grant Whitney, Chief Revenue Officer, Sun Country. “Sun Country offers the most nonstop Florida destinations from MSP, and we are confident that Minnesotans and Midwest vacationers will love the white sand beaches that have made the Florida Panhandle famous.”

The VPS route with Sun Country Airlines is slated to fly a modern Boeing 737 fleet four times a week. Okaloosa County staff said the service will be operating mostly outside of normal business hours.

Sun Country Airlines opened bookings through May of 2023 online. The company also added service to Orlando from Eau Claire, Green Bay and Madison, Wisconsin.