FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Native American Indian Heritage Week will return to Fort Walton Beach from April 18 to April 24.

Mayor Dick Rynearson presented a proclamation Tuesday night alongside a traditional Native American flute performance and the Thunderbird Native American Honor Guard.

Downtown Fort Walton Beach will be filled with similar sounds from April 22 to 24 for the Musical Echoes Native American Flute Festival.

The proclamation said Native American people have thrived on the Emerald Coast for centuries.

An Indian Temple Mound Museum sits off Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. The facility holds more than 1,000 historical artifacts.

