UPDATE(7:50 a.m.) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 25 gallons of diesel was spilled on the roadway. A white Toyota 4runner rear-ended a white GMC Sierra in traffic. This collision occurred due to to traffic being at a standstill. Traffic was at a standstill due to an earlier crash further west on I-10. Serious injuries were sustained, but none life threatening.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A multivehicle major crash occurred on I-10 westbound in Okaloosa County Thursday morning.

According to Florida 511, the crash happened around 5:11 a.m. near the 48-mile marker. All lanes are closed in the westbound direction at this time. Traffic will be redirected at exit 56. Expect delays in this area and plan to go a different route until this crash is cleared up.

According to WKRG News 5, Kimber Collins minor injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, stay with WKRG News 5 for the latest updates on this crash.