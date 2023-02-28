FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is warning drivers about the traffic lane shifts on Brooks Bridge after multiple crashes.

The $171 Million dollar project started in 2023 and is slated for completion in the Fall of 2027.

For the start of construction, lanes going both East and West have been shifted for work to begin with new barricades placed in the median.

Police said multiple vehicles struck the barricades in Feb. causing backups and cars to be disabled.

Police urge drivers to be cautious on the road as more changes take place.