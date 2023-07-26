CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash while driving a motorcycle Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Crestview Police Department.

Jay Pace, 23, was killed while riding his motorcycle on North Ferdon Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. The release said Pace and another motorcyclist were traveling together in the southbound lanes when Pace hit a car.

The motorcycle “struck the rear quarter panel of a vehicle that was crossing the roadway, to turn left onto North Ferdon Boulevard,” according to the release. Pace was ejected from the motorcycle and died. The other motorcyclist stopped but was not involved in the crash.

Police said they spoke with multiple witnesses who said they saw Pace speeding and “bringing his motorcycle into an illegal wheelie” moments before the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered a factor in this accident, according to police.