FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Mosquito Control Division of Public Works said they will begin spraying for mosquitos in the coming weeks, dependent on the weather.

The Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners released the daily schedule for areas of the county to be prepared for the work to begin.

MONDAYS:

North County

• C4A to Escambia Farms to Hwy 189 East

• Beaver Creek to John Riley Barn Hill to Hwy 189 West

• Crestview: Rattlesnake Bluff to Old Antioch Rd, from Aplin Rd south to Live Oak Church Rd.

South County

• Wynnehaven Beach, Florosa and Valparaiso

• Destin: County Line to Airport Rd

TUESDAYS:

North County

• East side of Hwy 189 to Hwy 2 to Garden City Area

• Baker and Holt South of Highway 90

• Crestview: Aplin Rd north to Hwy 90, Old Antioch Rd to Hwy 90, west of Hwy 85

South County

• Airport Rd to Destin Bridge, Mary Esther/Fort Walton Beach and Bluewater Bay

WEDNESDAYS:

North County:

• Holt north of Hwy 90, Baker West to Galliver Cutoff, South Poverty Creek Rd to Garden City

• Crestview: Old Bethel Rd to Airport Rd, North Airport Rd to Laurel Hill

• South Airport Rd to Hwy 90

South County

• Streets off of Lewis Turner Blvd to Carmel Dr, Rocky Bayou, Fort Walton Beach from Brooks

Bridge to Memorial Pkwy

THURSDAYS:

North County

• Auburn Rd to Poverty Creek Rd, Hwy 393 to Campton, Laurel Hill to County Line to Lake Ella

• Baker from Galliver Cutoff to Old River Rd

• Crestview: Staff Rd to Arthur Estates Area

South County

• Shalimar, Ocean City, Mooney Rd area and Niceville

Mosquito spraying excludes state parks and military bases in the region.

“Mosquito spray trucks generally operate starting 1 hours before sunset and/or in the 1 hours after sunrise. Surveillance activities may indicate certain types of mosquitoes known to be disease vectors that are active during time periods other than noted.” Okaloosa County Public Works

The county website has tips for beekeepers and the 30 different species of mosquitos found in Okaloosa County.

For pet owners, the county recommends animals be vaccinated against mosquito-borne diseases.

“Horses should be vaccinated against Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). Although West Nile and EEE can occur throughout the year, peak season is August, September and October. Horses must receive two vaccine injections 3 to 6 weeks apart and then it is recommended every 3 to 6 months. Dog owners are also reminded to have pets treated for heartworms since certain mosquitoes present in Okaloosa County carry the disease as well.” Okaloosa County Public Works

Anyone with questions about mosquito spraying can contact the office at 850-651-7394 or 850-689-5772 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.